HPD asks for help in Wednesday hit-and-run investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg are asking for the public’s help in solving a hit-and-run that took place on Wednesday.
According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, officers responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of 10th Avenue and Concart Street around 4:15 p.m.
The vehicle, believed to be a Toyota Camry, involved in the incident left the scene and a man was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.
The Toyota could possibly have front-end damage or a damaged windshield.
If anyone has information regarding the incident or the vehicle, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP.
