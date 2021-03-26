How Miss. could provide assistance with the border crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi is able to safely house about 1,000 unaccompanied minors who show up at our borders, according to U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson.
Thompson wouldn’t name the organizations but said he’s working with several local facilities that need approval to help immigrant children entering border custody after fleeing their homes hoping for safety in America.
More than 60,000 single adults, 32,000 families, and 11,000 unaccompanied children made their way to the border between Feb. 28 and March 20, according to early numbers from U.S. Border Patrol.
And the numbers are increasing daily.
Much like Congress, leaders in the Magnolia State disagree over how or if America should help the flood of immigrants at the U.S. - Mexico border, but Thompson says there’s nothing political about accepting unaccompanied children.
“I can only imagine a parent saying to their child ‘It’s too dangerous here, you might get killed, you need to try to get to America,’ and many of those parents won’t see their children for quite a while or ever again,” Thompson said. “It’s economic reasons for coming, it’s fleeing oppression and drugs and potential death for the mere passage to try to get to the USA.”
The Biden administration has opened more than 10,000 new beds across the Southwest in convention centers and former oilfield camps. A new 3,000-person facility opened in San Antonio, Texas, and a 1,400-person site at the San Diego, California convention center.
Under current laws, if unaccompanied minors show up at our borders we have to let them in. Then, customs and border protection can only hold them for 72 hours and transfer them to the custody of health and human services.
That’s where Thompson said Mississippians would step in.
In the coming days, Thompson said the government will be issuing requests for proposals to organizations that want to open their facilities and accept immigrant children.
Right now, the U.S. Health and Human Services is requesting capability statements, which is a one-page document about your organization’s experience.
The HHS and Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) is looking for the following services:
- Direct care and supervision services at ORR influx shelter sites
- Services at ORR emergency shelter sites
- Transportation services in support of ORR efforts
You are asked to contact Jonathan.Gonzalez@acf.hhs.gov and Erin.Greninger@acf.hhs.gov if you can provide these services, but before the process is over, Thompson says your facility must meet local, state, and federal guidelines.
“You have to be able to provide educational services to the young people while they’re in your care, if there are any health-related issues, you have to make sure that you can provide, translators,” the congressman added.
It’s a challenge Rep. Thompson believes our state can accept.
“Mississippi gives more to charity than many other wealthier states so we have a history of caring,” he said. “This is who we are. In times of stress, people want to be helpful and in this instance, it’s the children.”
