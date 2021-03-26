Hattiesburg man gets 40-year sentence for attempted murder

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man will spend the next four decades behind bars for shooting a woman in the head in 2019.
Denzel Juan Johnson, 24, was sentenced to 40 years in prison by Lamar County Circuit Court Judge Prentiss Harrell on Friday.
Johnson pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of Shuwanda Sanford on March 2.
Sanford was shot on the morning of March 20, 2019 and left for dead near the Hub City Humane Society, according to District Attorney Hal Kittrell.
“It is a miracle Ms. Sanford survived this atrocious crime,” Kittrell said.
Johnson was arrested by Hattiesburg police the next day and charged with attempted murder.
“We hope this day for day, 40-year sentence provides some amount of comfort for Ms. Sanford and her family,” Kittrell said.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.