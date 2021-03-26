Hattiesburg to host 2nd walk-in vaccination clinic this weekend

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg, Forrest General Hospital and Hattiesburg Clinic have partnered to host a second walk-in vaccination clinic at the C.E. Roy Community Center on Saturday and Sunday.
The free vaccinations will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis, with 250 one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines being administered each day.
The clinic will be from 9 a.m. to noon each day, but people are encouraged to arrive early to get in line.
Recipients must be 18 years or older and masks are required.
The community is encouraged to prioritize this event for people who are not able to schedule an appointment at other vaccine sites.
Parking will be available at the C.E. Roy Community Center, the USO Museum on East 6th Street and the vacant lot at East 4th Street and Mobile Street.
The C.E. Roy Community Center is located at 300 East 5th Street.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.