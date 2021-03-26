Drive-thru vaccination site for veterans coming to Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi veterans will get a chance to receive a COVID-19 vaccine as the G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center is preparing drive-thru COVID-19 clinics in two locations.
The VA is partnering with Merit Health Wesley in Hattiesburg to hold a drive-thru vaccination clinic for all eligible veterans who are interested in getting the Moderna vaccine.
The drive-thru clinic will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Merit Health Wesley, which is located at 5001 Hardy Street, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Another clinic will be held at 7300 Newel Road in Meridian, Miss., at Northeast Park, on Friday, March 27, 2021.
Veterans are asked to schedule appointments in advance by calling (601) 362-4471, extension 56100.
VA ID must be brought in to verify VA enrollment and schedule their second dose of the vaccine 28 days after the first.
Veterans can get the latest information and sign up to receive updates on VA’s COVID-19 vaccine webpage.
