‘Crossroads’ exhibit, expanded museum on display Saturday in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A reception Saturday afternoon in Columbia will officially open a new traveling exhibit from the Smithsonian Institution and will also show off a newly-expanded museum.
It takes place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Marion County Museum & Archives, which is located in the old Gulf & Ship Island Train Depot in downtown Columbia.
The event is the official kick off for “Crossroads: Change in Rural America.” That’s a multi-panel, interactive display focusing on rural life in the U.S.
The reception is also serving as the grand opening of the recently-renovated museum, which now has more space for meetings and traveling exhibits like “Crossroads.”
The exhibit will be in Columbia through May 8.
Hours for the exhibit are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free.
