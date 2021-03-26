Cloudy Friday morning, sun returns in afternoon

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning with cloudy skies and temperatures in the low 60s. Today will be much nicer with the sunshine returning later this morning and into the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-70s. Temperatures will fall into the low 70s this evening. Lows tonight will be in the mid-60s.
Clouds will return to the area tomorrow with a stray shower possible. Highs will be in the low 80s.
Scattered thunderstorms return to the area on Sunday as another system swings through the area.
Monday will be nice and sunny with highs in the low 70s.
Clouds will return on Tuesday in advance of our next storm system which will swing through on Wednesday.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.