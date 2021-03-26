Church, private ministry partner for giveaway to help seniors

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A Marion County church and a private ministry teamed up Friday to help senior citizens coping with the pandemic.
Mary’s Angel Ministries and Springhill Baptist Church members hosted a drive-thru “Giveaway for the Elderly” at Columbia’s Friendship Park.
Fish and chicken lunches were provided.
Household supplies and face masks were also handed out.
The ministry has been holding similar events once a month since the pandemic began.
Organizers say they are reaching out to older residents because they are among the most vulnerable during the pandemic and many are hesitant about getting out and shopping for food and supplies.
