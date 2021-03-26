Case against Ellisville officer accused of molestation dismissed

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The case against an Ellisville police officer who was accused of molesting a child was dismissed Wednesday.
The case against David Luna was dismissed by Judge Dal Williamson, according to the Jones County Circuit Clerk’s Office.
Luna was arrested by the Jones County Sheriff’s Office in March 2020. Sheriff Joe Berlin said at the time the arrest stemmed from allegations that Luna began molesting a girl in mid-2018 and continued into January 2020.
