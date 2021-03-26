Amber Alert canceled for 15-year-old abducted at school bus stop in Charleston, Mo.

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) canceled an Amber Alert just before 1:30 p.m. on Friday, March 26 for a teen abducted in Charleston.
MSHP said 15-year-old Ken’niyah McCain has been found safe, but the suspect vehicle has not been located.
Heartland News is working to learn more details.
According to Charleston Department of Public Safety (DPS), McCain, of Charleston, was walking a younger sibling to a school bus stop on the corner of South Sixth Street and Commercial Street on Friday morning when she was taken by two unknown males traveling in a Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban.
The suspects were reportedly wearing dark colored clothing.
MSHP, Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI are assisting Charleston DPS in the investigation.
