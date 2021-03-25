Tractor-trailer overturned near I-59 Moselle exit

MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A tractor-trailer has overturned in Jones County.
UPDATE: All lanes are now open on Interstate 59 at Moselle Road exit 80.
According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, the incident happened on Interstate 59 at Moselle Road exit 80.
Southbound lanes are currently blocked. Traffic is being diverted at exit 80 to U.S. Highway 11 south.
No injures were reported.
WDAM will continue to update the situation as more information becomes available.
