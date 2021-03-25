Tim’s Two Cents: Southern Miss assistant athletic director Jack Duggan

Tim’s Two Cents: Southern Miss assistant athletic director Jack Duggan
This week's episode of Tim's Two Cents podcast features Tim Doherty and various guests discussing Pine Belt sports.chatting with University of Southern Mississippi assistant athletic director/communications Jack Duggan. (Source: WDAM)
By Tim Doherty | March 25, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT - Updated March 25 at 5:38 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with Jack Duggan, assistant athletic director/communications for the University of Southern Mississippi.

Duggan is in his 13th year heading up USM’s sports information department, providing scores, statistics and stories about Golden Eagles’ contests and the student-athletes themselves.

Duggan talks about USM baseball, the opening of Conference USA play and spring football.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.