Southern Miss offering vaccines to students, staff

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Students and staff at the University of Southern Mississippi can now easily get a COVID-19 vaccine through the Moffitt Health Center clinic on the Hattiesburg campus.
“Our first phase was a rollout to our faculty and staff, and so we did that for the first part of our vaccine clinic and then we opened it up to students. That was phase two,” said Dee Dee Anderson, vice president of Student Affairs at USM.
The university has already vaccinated more than 1,000 members from their first allotment of Pfizer vaccines. Right now, the university is taking appointments for another vaccination clinic taking place in the Magnolia Room of the Union between March 30 and April 1. There are a total of 1,100 slots for the Pfizer vaccine.
“So right now, anyone who is a member of our community, faculty, staff or student, can get a vaccine,” Anderson said.
She said all someone has to do is go to the Moffit Health Center website and make an appointment using their university login.
“As soon as we announced it to students, within 45 minutes we had about 300 students sign up for an appointment as soon as the email went out,” Anderson said. “So students are very interested. They want to be safe, and they want to do their part to make our campus safe so that we can open up in the fall fully engaged like normal.”
Anderson said she hopes students and staff will get a vaccine as soon as they can to help protect the campus community so it can move forward in the fall.
“We’re encouraging everyone to get a vaccine whether you go through the institution or to another site,” Anderson said. “We think that’s an important step to get back to normal and keep our community safe.”
USM is also offering vaccines at its Gulf Coast campus.
