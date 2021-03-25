Officials: 5 people killed in Calhoun Co. tornado identified

CALHOUN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown confirmed at least five people were dead after tornado-producing storms passed through the area Thursday afternoon.
According to the coroner, three family members were killed in the same house. A fourth person was killed in a mobile home. The fifth died somewhere along Wellington Road.
Brown identified the deceased as 72-year-old James William Geno, Willie Jean Harris, 38-year-old Ebonique Harris, 69-year-old Barbara Harris, and 72-year-old Emily Myra Wilborn.
Homes are reported to be demolished throughout the Ohatchee and Wellington area.
This picture sent in by a viewer shows Ragan Chapel Church completely flattened.
Pictures of damage from Wellington:
Governor Kay Ivey released the following statement: “Significant and dangerous weather continues to impact portions of Alabama, and I urge all folks in the path of these tornadoes and storm systems to remain on high alert. Tragically, we are receiving reports of loss of life. I offer my sincerest prayers to all impacted. Unfortunately, the day is not over yet. Y’all, please stay safe and vigilant!”
