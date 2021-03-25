No appointment needed for new, temporary COVID vaccine clinic in Collins

The temporary drive-thru site is located in the hospital’s Express Care Building next to the Collins Civic Center. (Source: WDAM)
By Charles Herrington | March 25, 2021 at 1:53 PM CDT - Updated March 25 at 1:53 PM

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Covington County Hospital has opened a temporary drive-thru clinic where people can get COVID-19 vaccines without needing an appointment.

It’s located in the hospital’s Express Care Building next to the Collins Civic Center.

It will be open for four days only, from Thursday-Sunday of this week. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Pfizer vaccines will be offered at this location.

For the past few months, the hospital has also offered drive-thru COVID-19 testing at this same location and those services will continue.

A couple of weeks ago, the hospital opened another drive-thru vaccine clinic at the former Covington County Nursing Center.

Services at that clinic are by appointment only. Hours at that facility are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.to 6 p.m.

To schedule an appointment at that clinic, call 601-419-SHOT.

