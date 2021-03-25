No appointment needed for new, temporary COVID vaccine clinic in Collins

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Covington County Hospital has opened a temporary drive-thru clinic where people can get COVID-19 vaccines without needing an appointment.
It’s located in the hospital’s Express Care Building next to the Collins Civic Center.
It will be open for four days only, from Thursday-Sunday of this week. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Pfizer vaccines will be offered at this location.
For the past few months, the hospital has also offered drive-thru COVID-19 testing at this same location and those services will continue.
A couple of weeks ago, the hospital opened another drive-thru vaccine clinic at the former Covington County Nursing Center.
Services at that clinic are by appointment only. Hours at that facility are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.to 6 p.m.
To schedule an appointment at that clinic, call 601-419-SHOT.
