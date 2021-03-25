317 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths reported in Miss. Thurs.

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to 303,900.
MSDH reported 317 COVID-19 cases and six additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the state total to 303,942 cases and 6,987 deaths.
Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.
In the eight Pine Belt counties, 32,907 COVID-19 cases and 665 deaths have been reported:
- Covington: 2,529 cases, 80 deaths
- Forrest: 7,456 cases, 143 deaths
- Jasper: 2,183 cases, 47 deaths
- Jones: 8,226 cases, 154 deaths
- Lamar: 6,031 cases, 84 deaths
- Marion: 2,636 cases, 78 deaths
- Perry: 1,244 cases, 38 deaths
- Wayne: 2,602 cases, 41 deaths
MSDH also is reporting over 290,537 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
According to MSDH, more than one million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given statewide with more than 405,026 people being fully vaccinated.
Vaccinations are currently being offered to the following:
- Teachers, staff and employees in K-12, preschool or childcare settings
- First responders: Law enforcement, public safety, fire services and emergency management officials
- Adults aged 50 and older
- Anyone 16 to 49-years-old with a chronic health condition that may put them at higher risk from COVID-19
- Health care personnel and residents of long-term care facilities
Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.
Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.
To date, more than 2.5 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.
