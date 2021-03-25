MVLP to host virtual expungement clinic Friday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - People looking for legal help with felony and misdemeanor expungement will be in luck Friday.
The Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers Project will host a free virtual expungement workshop and clinic beginning at 8:30 a.m.
It will begin with a presentation discussing expungement laws in Mississippi.
To receive assistance for a misdemeanor, you will need an abstract of court record and proof of payment of fines or fees. For felonies, you will need a sentencing order or dismissal order, the indictment, the discharge order if probation was served and proof of payment of fines or fees.
People are encouraged to pre-register for the clinic at mvlp.org/clinics.
You can join the clinic by phone at gotomeet.me/MVLP/virtual-clinics or by phone at +1 (872) 240-3412 (Access Code: 214-158-133).
