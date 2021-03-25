Jones Co. and Forrest Co. safe rooms open due to severe weather threat

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Storm shelters in Forrest and Jones counties are open for residents who need shelter during Thursday’s severe weather threat.
The Jones County 361 Safe Room opened at 9 a.m. and is located at 1425 Ellisville Blvd. in Laurel.
The Forrest County 361 Safe Shelter opened at noon and is located at 946 Sullivan Dr. in Hattiesburg.
A tornado outbreak is expected in Mississippi on Thursday with the main threat to the Pine Belt lasting from around 11 a.m. to around 6 p.m.
Strong, long-track tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail could be possible.
Be sure to take warnings seriously when they are issued. Have your severe weather plan ready and have multiple ways to be alerted.
