Hattiesburg woman creates mentoring program for pre-teen girls

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Often, people find fulfillment once they open the business of their dreams.
But that is not the case for Elizabeth Remonenq, who is a wife, mother and the owner of Magic Hands hair salon.
In 2013, Reimonenq founded a community service organization dedicated to helping young girls between the ages of 10 and 12 grow into young women.
”I just remember being a child at the age of 10-11. Too old to be a part of some things, too young to be a part of some things, and at that age I just kind of felt left out,” Reimonenq said.
Growing up, Reimonenq was the only girl in her family, having five brothers. She looked to her peers for guidance and sisterhood.
“I never had anybody that I could really talk to, so I always tried to develop sisterhoods with my friends,” Reimonenq said. “I knew I wanted to help young girls who felt like I did.”
The organization offers a range of things for the young girls to partake in, from etiquette classes to health forums, and even sponsoring self-care days for them.
“I’ve been to almost every school in the Forrest County and Hattiesburg School District,” Reimonenq said.
She is even looking to expand the program’s outreach this year by adopting a school and sponsoring an event for all of the girls in an entire sixth grade class.
