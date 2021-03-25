First Alert: Pine Belt prepares for another round of storms Thursday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Tornado Outbreak is expected in Mississippi today. The SPC has issued a rare HIGH RISK (5/5) for areas north of Interstate 20. Strong long-track tornadoes, damaging winds, & large hail are expected between 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Models are showing supercells firing-up just after lunchtime. The first round comes around lunchtime as storms move in from the south. Some of these storms could be supercells that could produce a few Tornadoes. Be sure to take warnings seriously when they are issued. Have your severe weather plan ready and have multiple ways to be alerted. PDS Watches (Particularly Dangerous Situation) will likely be issued.
Things dry out a bit Friday before more rain rolls in for the weekend. At this point, the weekend rain does not look severe, but an additional 1 to 2 inches of rain may keep rivers higher and yards soggy.
All the while, temperatures will be running in the 70s.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.