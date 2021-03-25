Drugs, hundreds of dollars seized in Forrest Co. Tuesday

Drugs, hundreds of dollars seized in Forrest Co. Tuesday
The driver was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. (Source: Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
By Renaldo Hopkins | March 25, 2021 at 9:59 AM CDT - Updated March 25 at 9:59 AM

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Drugs and cash were seized during a traffic stop in Forrest County Tuesday evening.

According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy J. Guy performed a traffic stop on a vehicle that was driving in a suspicious manner in the Maxie community.

During the stop, Guy used his K-9, Ace, and Ace was alerted onto the vehicle.

About 10 grams of methamphetamine, a scale and other narcotics paraphernalia were seized, along with several hundred dollars in cash.

FCSO Illicit Drug Interdiction-Maxie Community This past Tuesday evening, March 23, Deputy J. Guy performed a traffic...

Posted by Forrest County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, March 25, 2021

The driver was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.