Drugs, hundreds of dollars seized in Forrest Co. Tuesday

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Drugs and cash were seized during a traffic stop in Forrest County Tuesday evening.
According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy J. Guy performed a traffic stop on a vehicle that was driving in a suspicious manner in the Maxie community.
During the stop, Guy used his K-9, Ace, and Ace was alerted onto the vehicle.
About 10 grams of methamphetamine, a scale and other narcotics paraphernalia were seized, along with several hundred dollars in cash.
The driver was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
