Drive-through vaccine sites closed Thursday
By Jacob Gallant | March 24, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT - Updated March 24 at 8:49 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many drive-through vaccination sites will be closed Thursday, March 25, across Mississippi due to the threat of severe weather.

CLOSED ALL DAY

Desoto County

Panola County

Lafayette County

Washington County

Hinds County

Rankin County

Warren County

Claiborne County

CLOSING AT 11 A.M.

Lee County

Oktibbeha County

Lowndes County

Neshoba County

Jones County

Forrest County

CLOSING AT 11:30 A.M.

Lawrence County

Drive-through sites in Adams, Harrison, Jackson, Sharkey and Issaquena counties will remain open as scheduled.

Anyone scheduled for an appointment at a closed site will receive information about rescheduling.

Thursday is an Alert Day, with a threat for damaging winds, tornadoes and large hail across the state from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for central and southwest Mississippi.

