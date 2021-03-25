Drive-through vaccine sites closed Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many drive-through vaccination sites will be closed Thursday, March 25, across Mississippi due to the threat of severe weather.
CLOSED ALL DAY
Desoto County
Panola County
Lafayette County
Washington County
Hinds County
Rankin County
Warren County
Claiborne County
CLOSING AT 11 A.M.
Lee County
Oktibbeha County
Lowndes County
Neshoba County
Jones County
Forrest County
CLOSING AT 11:30 A.M.
Lawrence County
Drive-through sites in Adams, Harrison, Jackson, Sharkey and Issaquena counties will remain open as scheduled.
Anyone scheduled for an appointment at a closed site will receive information about rescheduling.
Thursday is an Alert Day, with a threat for damaging winds, tornadoes and large hail across the state from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for central and southwest Mississippi.
