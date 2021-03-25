Banks donate combined $33,000 to United Way of Southeast Miss.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Thirteen local banks presented a $33,000 check to the United Way of Southeast Mississippi. After a difficult year for donations in 2020, United Way was facing the potential decision to cut funding to certain programs.
“We were there trying to support our partner agencies, who it has been very tough for them,” said United Way director Tracie Fowler. “So there was more need, less money, less people to help with the need.”
Kevin Brewer, regional president for Citizens National Bank, saw the need and helped coordinate the effort.
“Quickly we realized that there was going to be a shortfall this year, so I started with a couple text messages,” Brewer said. “We took a break, and I made a few phone calls and relatively quickly in about two days the 13 banks all came together and we were able to commit $33,00 to help fund the shortfall with the United Way.”
Fowler and United Way expressed their thanks for the donations, saying it makes a big difference.
“That could typically fund two agencies, so it goes a long way,” Fowler said.
Citizens National Bank, The First, Regions, Hancock Whitney, BancorpSouth, Trustmark, Magnolia State Bank, Merchants and Marine Bank, BankFirst, Community Bank, First Bank, The Citizens Bank and PriorityOne Bank all donated.
