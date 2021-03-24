Wayne County officials keeping close eye on severe weather threat

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Officials with the Wayne County Emergency Management Agency say they are keeping a close eye on the latest threat of severe weather moving through the area.
Strong thunderstorms and three tornadoes swept through the county last week, destroying several chicken houses and damaging a few homes. One of those tornadoes was later determined to have EF-2 damaging wind speeds of up to 130 mph and traveled over 13 miles across the county.
Residents living in low-lying areas could experience flash flooding if rainfall is significant. Barricades have already been staged in areas where roads tend to flood the most.
Motorists are cautioned about driving across flooded roadways and are encouraged to “turn around, don’t drown.”
Never move a “road closed” barricade or drive around the barriers blocking a flooded road. The road may have collapsed under that water.
A mere 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock over an adult. It takes just 12 inches of rushing water to carry away most cars and just 2 feet of rushing water can carry away SUVs and trucks.
Angela Atchison, director of the Wayne County EMA, asks if you don’t have to be on the roadway during severe weather, stay at home.
“We always ask that if you do not have to get out in any kind of severe weather, please don’t,” Athcison said. “Stay at home and take care of the things that you need to at home and continue to monitor the weather.
“If at any point in time you have any damage from the flooding, wind damage, if we have a possible tornado, hail damage, call our office. Our phone number is monitored 24-hours a day and that phone number is 601-735-2192.”
Officials from the Wayne County School District say they are in close contact with the EMA and have decided that all classes will be virtual on Thursday.
According to the National Weather Service, more deaths occur each year due to flooding than any other thunderstorm-related hazard. These severe weather episodes are classic for early spring and should be taken seriously by residents living in affected areas.
