Virtual forum held for Laurel city council candidates

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Delta Sigma Theta Sorority’s Laurel Alumnae chapter hosted a non-partisan virtual candidates forum Tuesday night.
Laurel residents had the opportunity to listen in as candidates on the ballot for Laurel City Council discussed their plans for the city.
All candidates on the ballot for the city’s primary and general elections were invited. Around seven candidates for city council attended.
Each candidate was given three minutes to answer each question. They were also allowed to give a short summary detailing their main focuses as city leaders.
One big topic was roads and infrastructure.
“You and I can make things better on 2nd Avenue, we can make things better on Lee Street, we can make things better on South 16th Avenue,” said Jason Capers, incumbent Ward 1 city councilman.
“First of all, I would love to get into a proactive state with the streets,” said Earnest Hollingsworth, Ward 1 city council candidate. “You have to fix the pipes, you have to fix the draining system, but have a plan to actually get there and overlay the streets.”
Another big point of discussion was law enforcement.
“I think we need to get these police chiefs and other policemen in the schools,” said Andrew Robinson, candidate for Ward 7. “We’ve got a school in Ward 7, Oak Park, that could go in and bridge that gap with the children.”
But perhaps one of the biggest topics was leadership.
“I’ve been a leader for 26 years, never been in the city,” said Kevin Kelly, Ward 2 council candidate. “But I have led people into combat, I have lead them through personal crisis and everything else.”
“As far as personnel, as far as planning and all of these different things that these departments do, we have experience in that,” said Omeria Scott, candidate for Ward 4.
“Ward 6 needs input and recommendations for a team leader who will work to have team results,” said Ivory Shelby, who represented Ward 6 incumbent Grace Amos.
“Three C’s of leadership- committed to the cause, competence to get the job done and the courage to stand on the principles,” said Narsett Wilkins, Ward 7 city council candidate.
Primary elections are set for April 6, while municipal general elections will take place on June 8.
