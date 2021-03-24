Tax season brings phony IRS calls

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Tax season is here, and with it comes a tactic for phone scammers to target potential victims.
Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims says phone scams can happen to anyone at any time, but right now people should particularly be aware of fake IRS calls.
“First of all, the IRS is not going to contact you by phone,” Sims said. “They are going to send you correspondence through the mail having you contact them.”
Sims says technology lets scammers spoof the number they are calling from so it looks like an area code or number you might recognize and trust.
“You should not be compelled to continue talking with them,” Sims said. “You can say you appreciate the information, hang up on them, and you can look up the number of the Internal Revenue Service.”
Sims says some tips to spot a scammer are if they ask for bits of personal or bank information. Anything from your social security number and date of birth to answers you might use on security questions like your family’s maiden name or where you went to school.
“Definitely if they ask for date of birth, social security number, anything to verify your identity, you do not need to give that information over the phone,” Sims said. “Like I said, it should be a correspondence from them and they’ll have a number for you to call and that way you know it’s legitimate. It’s not improper to hang up and call the agency directly.”
You can always visit the official IRS website or reach out to local law enforcement if you think the call you received was a scam.
