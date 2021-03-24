Sumrall man sentenced for tax fraud

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A federal judge sentenced a Sumrall man Wednesday for filing false tax returns.
Charles Chandler Smith, 43, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett on Dec. 14, 2020.
Starrett sentenced Smith Wednesday to five years probation and ordered him to pay $494,444 in restitution.
At his plea hearing, Smith admitted to transferring a total of $1,305,090 from an account held by his business, Lil Mad, to another company.
He falsely claimed it as a business expense deduction on his 2014 tax return and claimed that his income from the business was only $143,070, resulting in a total tax loss of $494,444.
The money was then transferred back to an account that Smith could use for his personal use, according to prosecutors.
The case was investigated by IRS Criminal Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. It was prosecuted by DOJ Health Care Fraud Trial Attorney Sara Porter and Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathlyn R. Van Buskirk.
