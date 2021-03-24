Petal mayoral candidates make pitch to voters at forum

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a mayoral forum at the civic center Tuesday night.
Four candidates, each Republican, are hoping to get Petal’s top job, currently held by retiring three-term Mayor Hal Marx.
Tony Ducker, Jared Gould, Karen Hession and Jake Wilson will appear on the primary ballot on April 6.
The candidates answered about a dozen different questions from voters on topics such as taxes, traffic issues, downtown revitalization and code enforcement.
Each candidate also gave voters an overview of their goals for their first 90 days in office.
“One of the things I would do is a re-organization of the building department,” Ducker said. “I think we need more resources down there. We’re growing right now, so we need to take advantage of that.”
“For me, the first strategy is improving the city’s public relations, updating our communication systems,” Gould said. “The Facebook page needs to be used more adequately, the website needs to be updated.”
“I want to find ways to increase revenue because our budget is out of control and that’s going to be a big deal,” Hession said. “We’ve got to make revenue and find new ways to make revenue.”
“Leadership is about tone,” Wilson said. “The very first day I get into office, I’m going to set up a plan of action of milestones to meet with everyone, every department head, every organization.”
After the forum, the candidates participated in a meet and greet with voters.
That activity also included candidates for the Board of Aldermen, who were introduced to voters at the beginning of the event.
You can watch the full forum below:
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.