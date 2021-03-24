Moselle Elementary teacher wins Golden Apple Award

MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - This month’s WDAM and TEC’s Golden Apple Award winner is Moselle Elementary School teacher Terri Shoemake.
This teacher’s nominator said Shoemake makes learning fun for her first graders, and she creates memorable experiences in her classroom that translate into valuable instruction time for the kids.
Moselle Elementary assistant principal Mark Brown shared some kind words about Shoemake.
“You can go into her classroom and you really feel the warmth that is going on in there,” Brown said. “She teaches her kids and they love to be in there. You will find her often incorporating Spanish into her lessons so the kids can get multicultural instruction. She is just really phenomenal.”
When WDAM surprised Shoemake at the elementary school Tuesday afternoon, she told us why she loved teaching and explained her style of teaching.
“We have a very hands-on approach,” Shoemake said. “Ms. Deloach and I just love on them wherever they are and just help to get them a little further along the road. We have fun and dress up, we act silly and play games. Fun Friday is probably our favorite. That’s the day we test and show everything we know, and after that, we celebrate and we play games that challenge their mind as well.”
Shoemake had this message for other teachers.
“What you are doing really matters,” Shoemake said. “If you show that you love it then it is going to come back multiple folds, and it’s an opportunity for others to just see the growth and the shining that comes through education.”
If you would like to nominate an educator, go to wdam.com/goldenapple.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.