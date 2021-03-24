Montenegro’s clutch double lifts USM past Alabama, 5-4

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WDAM) _ Call it a balancing of sorts, an evening of karma’s scales.
Call it a a twist of fate, a turn of good fortune even.
Those who play or coach the game likely would shrug, and offer a much simpler explanation: “That’s just baseball.”
Whatever the reason, the University of Southern Mississippi saw an out removed from the scoreboard and a runner returned to first base Tuesday night after a seventh-inning double play was overturned on review.
The reversal eventually allowed Gabe Montenegro to step to the plate at Sewell-Thomas Stadium with two outs and runners at second and third base and deliver a two-run double that provided the game-winning run in USM’s 5-4 victory over the 23rd-ranked University of Alabama.
The call came a half-inning after the Crimson Tide had challenged a call in the bottom of the sixth that turned a groundout into an infield single and kept a ‘Bama rally alive long enough for pinch-hitter Will Patota to pepper a two-out, two-run double for a 4-3 Alabama lead.
The extraordinary turn of events came in a span of 1 ½ innings that saw seven of the game’s nine runs scored.
Up to that point, the Tide sported a 2-0 lead through five innings that very easily could have been a larger advantage if not for some nifty early work out of USM’s bullpen.
With a four-game, Conference USA series looming, the Golden Eagles decided to spread the mound work Tuesday, intending to swap out pitchers at the start of each inning.
On the night, USM wound up using 10 pitchers, with none throwing more than 1 2/3 innings or facing more than six batters.
The staff meld combined to scatter seven hits,
Drew Boyd started the game and worked a 1-2-3 first, but Gabe Shepard ran into trouble in the second inning, issuing walks to the first three batters to load the bases.
That brought in Chandler Best, who gave up a short single to right-center field to Owen Dodati that gave ‘Bama a 1-0 lead.
But Best struck out the next two batters and got a line out to left to get out of the jam.
The Tide made it 2-0min the fifth inning when Peyton Wilson tripled and scored on a bunt by Jim Jarvis.
USM got to Alabama starting pitcher William Freeman in the sixth inning to take a 3-2 lead.
Dustin Dickerson singled with one out and moved to second when Montenegro beat out a bunt for an infield single.
Reed Trimble’s single scored Dickerson and sent Montenegro to third before and Charlie Fischer’s groundout to shortstop tied the game 2-2.
Trimble moved to third base on an error and then scored on a wild pitch by Alabama reliever Grayson Hitt to give USM its first lead of the game, 3-2.
‘Bama answered immediately against USM’s Blake Wehunt.
Drew Williamson led off with a single, and one out later, moved to second on a grounder to short by Andrew Pinckney.
Alabama challenged the play at first base, and the out was reversed, giving Pinckney an infield single and putting Tide runners at first and second with one out.
Diodati struck out for the second out, but Patota found the gap in left-center field to score both Williamson and Pinckney for a 4-3 Alabama lead.
USM came back as D.J. Lynch led off the seventh inning with a walk and moved to second on a bunt single by Will McGillis.
Blake Johnson attempted to bunt both runners up a base, but catcher Sam Praytor was able to pounce on the ball and start what appeared to be a double play, forcing Lynch at third and doubling up Johnson at first.
This time, it was USM’s turn to challenge the call at first, and Johnson was eventually ruled safe, leaving runners at first and second with one out.
McGillis moved to third base on a fly ball by Dickerson, and with Montenegro standing in at the plate, Johnson stole second base.
Montenegro then laced a liner inside the first-base bag to score both McGillis and Johnson and put USM back on top.
Alabama (15-6) managed two base runners in its final three at-bats, but neither got farther than second base as USM (13-6) won for the ninth time in 10 games.
Wehunt (1-0) got the win, allowing two runs on three hits in an inning. He struck out one.
Garrett Ramsey picked up his seventh save of the season and third in four games with a scoreless ninth inning.
Hitt (1-1) was hit with the loss, allowing two runs on two hits in 1 2/3 innings. He walked one, struck out one.
The Golden Eagles will welcome Louisiana Tech University to open C-USA play this weekend. The fur-game series starts Friday at 6 p.m.
