Laurel shooting suspect arrested, weapons seized Monday

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel police have arrested a man involved in a Sunday night shooting that left three people injured.
According to the Laurel Police Department, officers responded to a shooting complaint at the 1800 block of Julian Street at 10:01 p.m.
It was reported that a man shot into a vehicle hitting three people.
The victims, an adult and two juveniles, were taken to South Central Regional Medical Center by a private vehicle for treatment.
On Monday, March 22, investigators executed a search warrant in the 1800 block of Johnson Drive, where three weapons, one listed as stolen, were seized and the suspect was arrested.
Rashad Moore, 22, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault. He will have his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court Wednesday.
