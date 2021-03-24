LIST: Pine Belt school closings, early dismissals due to storms

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - As the Pine Belt braces for another round of springtime severe weather, some school districts are announcing schedule changes for Thursday.
The following schools have announced that they are closing, dismissing early or moving to virtual learning:
- The Laurel School District will dismiss at noon Thursday.
- The Jones County School District will dismiss at noon Thursday.
- Jones College will move to virtual classes at 11:35 a.m. Dorms will remain open and campus dining services will be modified. The Prometric Testing Center will remain open for scheduled tests.
- The Covington County School District will dismiss at noon Thursday.
- The Wayne County School District will have virtual classes only on Thursday.
- The DuBard School for Language Disorders will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
- The Lamar Christian School will dismiss at 1 p.m. Thursday.
- Both the Laurel-Jones County Library and the Ellisville Public Library will be closed Thursday.
Showers and storms will move through the area on Thursday. Some of those storms may be strong or severe, particularly in the late morning and early afternoon.
The main concerns will be for damaging winds, large hail and some tornadoes.
As of Wednesday evening, parts of Jasper County are expected to see a moderate chance for severe weather. Parts of Covington, Jones and Wayne counties will see an enhanced risk for severe weather. There will be a slight risk for the rest of the Pine Belt.
