Heavy rain, storms moving in to Pine Belt

Thursday will feature another round of showers and storms and the potential for severe weather. The main bulk of the severe weather may develop to our north, but we will not be in the clear. Storms may produce heavy rain, frequent lightning, wind gusts up to 60 mph, hail up to the size of dimes and the potential for a tornado. Early data suggest up to an EF-3 tornado may be possible. Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches look possible, with some places seeing up to 3 inches of rain.