Heavy rain, storms moving in to Pine Belt

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning with cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 50s. You’ll need your raincoat for most of today as heavy rain and thunderstorms move into the area. The best chance of rain will be late this afternoon and into this evening. Highs will be in the mid-70s. Temps will fall into the upper 60s this evening. Lows tonight will be in the low 60s.
Thursday will feature another round of showers and storms and the potential for severe weather. The main bulk of the severe weather may develop to our north, but we will not be in the clear. Storms may produce heavy rain, frequent lightning, wind gusts up to 60 mph, hail up to the size of dimes and the potential for a tornado. Early data suggest up to an EF-3 tornado may be possible. Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches look possible, with some places seeing up to 3 inches of rain.
Sunshine will return for Friday before more scattered t-storms return for this weekend.
Next week will be a little drier with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to start the week.
