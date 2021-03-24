DPS: ‘Significant amount of drugs’ seized in Hattiesburg bust

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is facing felony drug charges, and more could be on the way.
According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, 26-year-old Kyle Philip was arrested Monday by Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agents and Hattiesburg police in relation to the seizure of 11 grams of THC oil and 250 grams of marijuana on March 6.
Philip was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance – THC oil.
After the arrest, a search warrant was served on Philip’s home.
MDPS officials said that search uncovered 1,500 grams of THC edibles, 800 grams of marijuana and 10 grams of hashish.
“The teamwork displayed by the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the Hattiesburg Police Department has resulted in the removal of a significant amount of drugs from our communities,” said Commissioner Sean Tindell. “These agencies continually work to ensure the safety of the citizens of Mississippi. Their efforts are always appreciated.”
On Tuesday, Philip’s bond was set at $40,000. He was not listed in the Lamar County Jail roster Wednesday afternoon.
