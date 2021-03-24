Agreement reached to allow Hattiesburg bar to remain open

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County District Attorney Lin Carter says an agreement has been reached with a downtown Hattiesburg bar after a petition was filed in chancery court seeking the bar’s closure.
The agreement would allow Nostalgia Lounge & Bar to remain open if bar owners upgrade security, enforce no loitering and adhere to noise codes, according to Carter.
The agreement is expected to be filed in Forrest County Chancery Court this week.
Carter had previously filed a petition on behalf of the state seeking the closure of the bar, calling it a public nuisance and dangerous.
According to the petition, the bar failed to maintain a safe environment by “not having adequate security, not clearing property and surrounding areas of parking upon closure, allowing known gang members to attend the club, and many other circumstances that may be proven at trial.”
The petition cited two shootings near the bar in October 2020 and February 2021.
After a Valentine’s Day shooting outside the bar injured two people, the Hattiesburg City Council passed a resolution calling it a public nuisance and requesting Carter to seek its closure.
After the council’s resolution, bar owners released a statement to WDAM saying that the shootings should not be tied to the bar because the incidents happened off the bar’s property and after the bar closed.
The bar was ordered closed by Chancery Judge Deborah Gambrell pending a hearing that was scheduled for Tuesday.
The hearing did not take place due to an agreement being reached.
