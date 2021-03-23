Virtual forum for Laurel candidates to be held Tuesday night

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A virtual forum is being held Tuesday night for candidates on the ballot for the City of Laurel primary and general elections.
The Laurel Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority is hosting the non-partisan event.
According to the organization, all candidates on the ballot for the primary and general elections were invited to participate.
It is open to the public and will begin at 6:30 p.m.
