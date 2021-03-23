Tuesday proclaimed ‘Lady Tornado Day’ in Laurel

“Now, therefore, I, Johnny Magee, mayor of the City of Laurel, Mississippi, do hereby proclaim, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, LADY TORNADO DAY in the City of Laurel,” the proclamation read, “and urge all citizens to join me in expressing gratitude to the fine young women of the 2021 State 5-A Girls Championship Basketball Team and to Coach Cooley and her assistants for bring such great pride and honor to this community and to urge both young and old to follow their example of dedication and hard work to achieve lofty goals.”