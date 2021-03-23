Tuesday proclaimed ‘Lady Tornado Day’ in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Most times, when a city’s mayor gets up to talk about tornadoes, the news is rarely good.
But Tuesday at Laurel High School, the exact opposite was the case.
Mayor Johnny Magee honored the girls’ championship basketball team with a proclamation, declaring Tuesday “Lady Tornado Day” in the City of Laurel.
“Now, therefore, I, Johnny Magee, mayor of the City of Laurel, Mississippi, do hereby proclaim, Tuesday, March 23, 2021, LADY TORNADO DAY in the City of Laurel,” the proclamation read, “and urge all citizens to join me in expressing gratitude to the fine young women of the 2021 State 5-A Girls Championship Basketball Team and to Coach Cooley and her assistants for bring such great pride and honor to this community and to urge both young and old to follow their example of dedication and hard work to achieve lofty goals.”
Coach Sherri Cooley guided the Lady Tornadoes to the first state girl basketball championship in the program’s history.
Laurel brought home the crown with a down-to-the-wire, 39-36 victory over Holmes County Central High School on March 5 in Jackson.
