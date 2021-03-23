Storms continue through midweek with a possibility for severe weather Thursday

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Rain and thunder will continue for some into the evening hours. But things should dry out as we head into Wednesday morning.
Wednesday during the daytime, the rain moves back in, particularly along the 98 corridor and points south. Rain may be heavy at times, but the severe weather threat should be pretty minimal. Instead, the flooding risk may be a bit higher. Rainfall totals between 1.5 and 3 inches will be possible on Wednesday, with some spots having a chance to pick up more than 5 inches of rain, depending on how storms develop.
Thursday will feature another round of showers and storms and the potential for severe weather. The main bulk of the severe weather may develop to our north, but we will not be in the clear. Storms may produce heavy rain, frequent lightning, wind gusts up to 60 mph, hail up to the size of dimes and the potential for a tornado. Early data suggest up to an EF-3 tornado may be possible. Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches look possible, with some places seeing up to 3 inches of rain.
That means, by the time it is all said and done, between Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, the area could see between 5 to 8 inches of rain, with some spots potentially picking up 11 inches of rain. This is why flooding is also a concern.
Things dry out a bit Friday before more rain rolls in for the weekend. At this point, the weekend rain does not look severe, but an additional 1 to 2 inches of rain may keep rivers higher and yards soggy.
All the while, temperatures will be running in the 70s.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.