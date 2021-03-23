R3SM gets Big Event help from USM students

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg organization that provides volunteers for storm recovery was the recipient of some volunteer service from students of the University of Southern Mississippi on Tuesday morning.
Recover, Rebuild, Restore Southeast Mississippi (R3SM), got some much-needed work done at its volunteer house on Buschman Street, courtesy of USM students who are taking part in the university’s annual Big Event.
Usually, it’s a one-day volunteer activity, but in 2021, the Big Event is happening all week.
“I really feel like this week, this community service, is just an amazing opportunity for everybody to give back,” said Samantha Manaway, a senior volunteer.
“It feels really good, really refreshing, just in the world today, just putting out some good work with friends and sisters,” said Therese Hoggatt, a sophomore volunteer.
“As you know, we have this huge volunteer house, it’s 10,000 square feet and there’s only a few of us on staff, so we need an upkeep every now and then. I say put on some new makeup on the volunteer house,” said Mavis Creagh, Executive Director of R3SM.
R3SM also got help from Southern Miss volunteers on Monday.
They’re also helping out at eight other locations in the Hub City.
