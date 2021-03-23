Petal receives $800K grant for new sidewalk downtown

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Petal has announced it will be upgrading the sidewalk along South Main Street from West 10th Avenue down to Morris Street and ending up at Petal Middle School.
In the past, attention has been brought to the city concerning the current sidewalk along the west side of South Main Street, which was constructed before implementation of the American Disabilities Act.
The older sidewalk has become uneven by tree roots and earth settling underneath them over the years.
Funding for the project will come from a Mississippi Department of Transportation grant totaling more than $836,000 and will include a 20% match by the city.
Petal Mayor Hal Marx said the city is pleased to receive the funding and credited the help of Southern District Transportation Commissioner Tom King.
“We put in an application this past year for a sidewalk grant, and thanks to Commissioner Tom King, who helped shepherd it through for us,” Marx said. “The city will have to match about 20%, and that will pay for a new ADA capable sidewalk, basically down South Main heading up to the middle school. It’ll go across where Morris Street crosses there by the post office leading up to the middle school, so we’ll have ADA capability all the way South Main.”
The city is currently acquiring right-of-way on the east side of South Main Street and Morris Street for the new sidewalk. A preliminary design has been drawn up, and work is expected to begin later this year.
Once completed, the new sidewalks will allow for wheelchair access and make using the sidewalk much safer for pedestrians.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.