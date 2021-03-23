MSDH: Daily COVID count bumps past 300 statewide

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The latest daily count of new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi topped the 300 mark.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 306 new coronavirus cases and 21 new deaths Tuesday.
Five deaths were reported between March 16-March 21. Another 16 deaths were discovered during a review of death certificates between Dec. 30-March 13, including one in Forrest County.
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 303,238 and 6,977.
In the eight Pine Belt counties, 32,849 COVID-19 cases and 665 deaths have been reported since February 2020:
- Covington: 2,528 cases, 80 deaths
- Forrest: 7,441 cases, 143 deaths
- Jasper: 2,182 cases, 47 deaths
- Jones: 8,205 cases, 154 deaths
- Lamar: 6,019 cases, 84 deaths
- Marion: 2,633 cases, 78 deaths
- Perry: 1,241 cases, 38 deaths
- Wayne: 2,600 cases, 41 deaths
MSDH also is reporting 290,557 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
According to MSDH, more than 989,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with more than 364,000 people being fully vaccinated.
Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 16 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.
Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
To date, 2,585,239 million tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.
