Mississippi Inland Cleanup Program serving the Pine Belt

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - An organization has been working hard this past month to make local communities a little more beautiful. The Mississippi Inland Cleanup Project recently hosted trash pickup days in the Pine Belt and continues to plan more.
“We’ve been able to remove over 500 pounds of trash out of the environment,” said Jessi James, coordinator of the Mississippi Inland Cleanup Program. “Those past three events have been in Petal, Mississippi. We do have two events coming up in Hattiesburg and then we’re expanding out of Forrest County, and we’re headed to Mount Olive in April.”
The Mississippi Inland Cleanup Program is a trash-free education and cleanup initiative sponsored by Mississippi State University. It began on the coast as the Coastal Cleanup Program and has launched the inland effort this year.
“These past couple events in particular we’ve partnered with USM and a Zoology class that needs service hours,” James said. “Quite a bit of our turnout were those students but we did actually have a lot of community outreach as well that came.”
The organization is working toward a cleaner Mississippi through prevention first.
“Our program title does have the word cleanup in it, but honestly that’s our last stop in prevention and litter education,” James said.
James said she is excited to be working in the Pine Belt and encourages people to think about their waste impact. She suggests using re-usable products and recycling whenever possible to help the trash-free movement.
“So we really want to be able to stop this at its source and by doing that, you can really make some better choices at the grocery store, in your daily lives, cooking, just some very simple swaps you can make that will lead to preventing that trash from ending up in the environment and the need of a cleanup in the future,” James said.
The program lists its upcoming cleanup events on its Facebook page. Residents can also suggest their area for a cleanup site through a Google form.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.