JC’s Johnson earns MACCC’s weekly women’s basketball honor

Jones College Sports Information
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) – After helping guide No. 1 Jones College to a 3-0 week, freshman guard JaKayla Johnson has been named the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference’s “Women’s Basketball Player of the Week.”
Johnson and the Lady Bobcats (14-0) defeated Copiah-Lincoln, Hinds and Mississippi Gulf Coast community colleges.
The Clinton native averaged 21.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 2.7 assists per game. She shot 40 percent from the floor and was 20-for-25 from the free-throw line (80 percent).
In Saturday’s 98-67 win over rival Gulf Coast, Johnson poured in a career-high 39 points – 30 in the first half – to go along with five rebounds, four steals and two assists.
Through 14 games, Johnson is averaging 15 points and 6.7 rebounds per contest. She has scored in double figures in 10 of 13 games, including games of 21 points, 23 points and 39 points.
Jones will travel to No. 5 Shelton State College for a 5:30 p.m. tip Wednesday.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.