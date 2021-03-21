Powell pitches USM past Missouri St., 5-0

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ For a second consecutive day, pitching was the name of the game Saturday afternoon for the University of Southern Mississippi at Pete Taylor Park,
Walker Powell went eight innings and combined with Tanner Hall on a three-hit shutout as the Golden Eagles pocketed a 5-0 victory over visiting Missouri State University.
USM (11-6), which has won seven of its last eight games, has limited the Bears to one run in taking the first two games of the best-of-three weekend series.
Missouri State (6-7) has dropped seven of its last nine games, including a 2-1 decision to USM Friday night.
Powell (3-1) was the story Saturday. The senior right-hander spread three hits over eight innings, walking just one batter while striking out six.
Hall pitched a scoreless ninth inning, striking out one.
Missouri State starter Jaerd Viertel kept USM off the scoreboard until the fifth inning.
Gabe Montenegro bunted his way aboard to lead off the fifth inning. Reed Trimble reached on a fielder’s choice and then stole second base.
Viertel loaded the bases by issuing back-to-back walks to Charlie Fischer and Christopher Sargent, and was lifted in favor of reliever Ben Cruikshank, who promptly walked Reece Ewing and D.J. Lynch to put USM up 2-0.
Logan Tomazin came out the Bears’ bullpen and got the last two outs of the inning, but then ran into his own troubles.
Montenegro singled and Tomazin hit Trimble with a pitch to put men on first and second to open the sixth inning.
Fischer then doubled into the right-center field gap to put USM up 4-0.
Viertel (0-3) was charged with two runs on three hits over 4 1/3 innings. He walked five, struck out four.
USM tacked on a final run in the seventh inning.
Lynch singled to second baseman Blake Mozley, who threw the ball at first, allowing Lynch to move to second base.
Lynch went to third on Will McGillis’ bunt single and then scored on Andrew Stanley’s sacrifice fly.
The Bears managed just two singles and a double by Drake Baldwin over nine innings.
USM had just seven hits, including two by Montenegro, but also walked eight times and had two batters hit by pitches.
The teams will wrap up the series at 1 p.m. Sunday at Pete Taylor Park.
