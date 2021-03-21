Mississippi Raiders hold inaugural game against Gunslingers Saturday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Get ready for some football!
The Mississippi Raiders held their inaugural game of the organization and season against the San Antonio Gunslingers.
Gates opened at 6 p.m. and kickoff was at 7 p.m. Tailgating was also at the game which started at 4 p.m.
Raiders’ General Manager Charles Roberts spoke about the opening game.
“We’re going to continue growing. It’s not a finished product. Continue growing with us Hattiesburg,” said Roberts. “One of our mottos for this year is, ‘Why not us? Why not Mississippi? Why not Hattiesburg?’ Why can’t we have a professional team? Now we have one. Let’s support it.”
The next game for the Raiders is against the Carolina Predators on April 10.
The Raiders lost their first game to San Antonio, 46-23.
