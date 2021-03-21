Less than 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Pine Belt

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Sunday 19 new daily coronavirus cases in the Pine Belt.
The Pine Belt is comprised of eight counties: Covington; Forrest; Jasper: Jones; Lamar; Marion; Perry; and Wayne. New daily cases are those reported to MSDH by 3 p.m. the previous day.
Statewide, MSDH reported 160 new coronavirus cases and two new deaths Sunday.
The deaths were reported March 19.
The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 302,837 and 6,956.
In the eight Pine Belt counties, 32,852 COVID-19 cases and 664 deaths have been reported since February 2020:
- Covington: 2,523 cases, 80 deaths
- Forrest: 7,460 cases, 142 deaths
- Jasper: 2,181 cases, 47 deaths
- Jones: 8,196 cases, 154 deaths
- Lamar: 6,016 cases, 84 deaths
- Marion: 2,632 cases, 78 deaths
- Perry: 1,240 cases, 38 deaths
- Wayne: 2,600 cases, 41 deaths
MSDH also is reporting 287,341 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.
Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.
According to MSDH, more than 981,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with more than 360,000 people being fully vaccinated. Vaccinations are currently being offered to the following:
- Teachers, staff and employees in K-12, preschool or childcare settings
- First responders: Law enforcement, public safety, fire services and emergency management officials
- Adults aged 50 and older.
- Anyone 16 to 49 years old with a chronic health condition that may put them at higher risk from COVID-19.
- Healthcare personnel and residents of long-term care facilities.
Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.
Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.
To date, 2,560,505 million tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.
