Volunteers in Wayne, Covington counties clear trash from roadsides

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Some residents in the Pine Belt spent Saturday giving back to the community by cleaning up trash along county roads.
In Wayne County, dozens of people turned out for a county-wide Community Clean-Up Day.
More than 600 large garbage bags were handed out for volunteers to use.
They were also provided with safety vests and pick-up sticks.
And in District Four of Covington County, residents there spent a second consecutive Saturday clearing away trash from roadsides around Friendship Missionary Baptist Church.
“It’s just something that needed to happen,” said Don Williams, a Wayne County resident who picked up trash with his wife, Carol. “Every day, we pass by the garbage and look at it and say, man, that is embarrassing.”
“The Lord says ‘Keep it Clean,’ so that’s what we’re trying to do, be obedient,” said Gayle Jones, a member of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. Maybe people will see us picking up and maybe, they’ll come join us.”
Organizers of the Wayne County clean-up say another similar event is being planned for the fall.
Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.