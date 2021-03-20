V.A. Medical Center to host walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The G.V. (Sonny) Montgomery V.A. Medical Center will be offering a walk-in vaccination clinic for veterans beginning Monday.
Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Monday, March 22 to Friday, March 26, veterans will be available to schedule an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the center’s Montgomery Hall.
No appointments are required, but qualifying veterans can choose to schedule an appointment by calling (601) 362-4471 ext. 56100 between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
A limited supply of vaccines is available. For more information, log onto www.jackson.va.gov.
