USM baseball holds on for 2-1 victory over Missouri State

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ Hunter Stanley threw seven innings of shutout baseball Friday night, making a pair of early-inning runs stand up as the University of Southern Mississippi held on for a 2-1 victory over Missouri State University at Pete Taylor Park.
USM (10-6) won for the sixth time in its last seven games, while Missouri State (6-6) lost for the fifth time in its last seven games.
Stanley (3-1) allowed just three hits over seven innings, walking two while striking out seven.
Ryan Och relieved in the eighth and gave up a run on a walk, infield single and Drake Baldwin’s two-out double.
But Och got a ground ball for the final out, stranding runners at second base and third base and leaving USM still holding the lead.
Garrett Ramsey allowed a one-out single in the ninth inning, but got all three outs in the inning by strikeout to pick up his fifth save of the season.
Bears starter Hayden Minton (0-1) allowed just two hits in his four innings, but both hits produced runs. Minton walked three, struck out five.
USM took a 1-0 in the second when Reece Ewing walked with one out and scored on Will McGillis’ two-out double.
Minton opened the fourth inning by hitting Reed Trimble with a pitch and then moved him to second base when he uncorked a wild pitch.
After Charlie Fischer walked, Christopher Sargent singled to center to score Trimble.
Sargent had two of USM’s four hits, adding a double to open the seventh inning.
Baldwin and Cam Cratic each had two hits. The Bears had just six hits on the night.
The teams will meet at 2 p.m. Saturday in the second game of three-game weekend series.
