Two City Council candidates running Hattiesburg’s Ward 5

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - There are two candidates running for City Council in Hattiesburg’s Ward 5. Both are running as Democrats, so they will face off for the party nomination in the primary election on April 6.
Incumbent Nicholas Brown is three and a half years into his first term. He is a third generation Ward 5 resident who says he still lives in his grandmother’s home on Cypress Avenue.
“I feel like we were at a stand still in Ward 5, and I wanted to make positive progress in the ward,” Brown said. “One of my main focuses right now is getting Timberton Softball Complex rebuilt. It was damaged in the storm in 2017 and it’s a cornerstone for the community. I also hope to get water and sewer done, some sidewalk projects done, some different programs for our youth. Maybe we can do on the public side and work with the private sector to get it done because they’re our future.”
Howard “Bama” Toler has served in the military, been a deputy sheriff and worked as a bail bondsman in the city. He has been a Ward 5 resident for 62 years.
“I’m a resident first,” Boler said. “You know, we need stronger and better community centers. Helveston Road, William Carey College over in those areas and all around, Dab Street and Dixie Pines, these places. It’s in bad shape and there’s a lot that can be done. I remember a time when we were awarded best retirement [community] and all this type of stuff and I want to look at the educational stuff for our schools and there’s a lot of things that can be upgraded in our school system you know.”
The winner of the April 6 primary will be unopposed in the general election.
There are also three democratic candidates for mayor who will appear on the primary ballot for Ward 5 voters.
